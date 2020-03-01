|
|
James Winfield Daniel
April 2, 1940 - February 6, 2020
Long time North Coast resident Jim Daniel passed away on Thursday, February 6th in Santa Rosa CA after a short illness.
Born James Winfield Daniel on April 2, 1940 in Kuttawa, Kentucky the son of John Daniel, a rural postman and Elizabeth Daniel.
In 1954 at the age of 14 he was nominated by U.S. Senator Earle Clements of Kentucky to enter the U.S. Senate Page Program in Washington, DC. At that time Dwight Eisenhower was President, Richard Nixon was Vice President and Lyndon Johnson was the Majority Leader of the Senate. It was there he began a life long interest in American history, politics and public service. He was an expert on Jefferson, Lincoln, Truman, LBJ and Winston Churchill among others.
After graduating from the Page School in 1957 he returned to Kentucky to attend the University of Kentucky, graduating in 1961.
In the early '60s he arrived in Los Angeles where he was involved in design and entertainment projects until he moved to the North Coast of California in 1983. First living near Anchor Bay then near Stewarts Point and finally Old Stage Rd.
He will be missed but remembered by all who came to know him through out his life. He was a marvelous host, a wonderful listener, a wit and master teller of tales a generous and caring friend.
He is predeceased by his parents, a sister and long time partner Ed Taylor in 2012.
He is survived by his niece Janice Hoffpauir, nephews David and Daniel Hoffpauir and great nephew Cody Lange, all from Colorado, and his beloved mutts, Rusty and Buster.
A date for a gathering of friends and family in Gualala will be forthcoming.
If so desired memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to: Redwood Coast Medical Services, 46900 Ocean Dr., Gualala, CA
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020