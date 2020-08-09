1/1
Jane E. Larkin
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane E. Larkin
September 25, 1946 - July 30, 2020
Jane Ellen Larkin, 73, died peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. She was born September 25, 1946 in Seattle, Washington to Henry and Opal L. Schuchard. Jane graduated from Jefferson High School in Daly City, California in 1964 where she was the editor of the high school yearbook and won awards for her exceptional skills on the debate team. Following graduation, she had a 30 year career with Bank of America, succeeding in all positions from teller to management.
In 1966, Jane married her high school sweetheart, D.D. (Bud) Larkin, Jr. In 1977, Jane and Bud moved to Santa Rosa, California where they built their family and enjoyed a 53 year marriage.
In addition to her loving husband, Jane is survived by her son, Eric D. Larkin and his wife Ann; her daughter, Caren E. Larkin; and her daughter, Kelly L. Arnerich and husband Michael. She loved her five grandchildren Ryan, George, James, Benjamin and Frances with an endless capacity that only a grandmother can give.
Jane will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who cherished all those she met. Her smile and laughter will always be with us.
A private service of remembrance was held on August 6 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. For those who wish to remember Jane in a special way, please consider making a gift in her memory to the American Cancer Society at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-jane-e-larkin/carenlarkin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved