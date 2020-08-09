Jane E. Larkin
September 25, 1946 - July 30, 2020
Jane Ellen Larkin, 73, died peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. She was born September 25, 1946 in Seattle, Washington to Henry and Opal L. Schuchard. Jane graduated from Jefferson High School in Daly City, California in 1964 where she was the editor of the high school yearbook and won awards for her exceptional skills on the debate team. Following graduation, she had a 30 year career with Bank of America, succeeding in all positions from teller to management.
In 1966, Jane married her high school sweetheart, D.D. (Bud) Larkin, Jr. In 1977, Jane and Bud moved to Santa Rosa, California where they built their family and enjoyed a 53 year marriage.
In addition to her loving husband, Jane is survived by her son, Eric D. Larkin and his wife Ann; her daughter, Caren E. Larkin; and her daughter, Kelly L. Arnerich and husband Michael. She loved her five grandchildren Ryan, George, James, Benjamin and Frances with an endless capacity that only a grandmother can give.
Jane will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who cherished all those she met. Her smile and laughter will always be with us.
A private service of remembrance was held on August 6 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. For those who wish to remember Jane in a special way, please consider making a gift in her memory to the American Cancer Society
at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-jane-e-larkin/carenlarkin
.