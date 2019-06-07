Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Malchow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Malchow


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jane Malchow Notice
Jane Malchow
Jane Malchow, a fourth generation Californian, passed away in her Santa Rosa home, May 31, 2019, succumbing to lung cancer, age 84.
Born in San Francisco, November 20, 1934 to Marie (Nauman) and Herbert Fischbeck, Jane graduated from Sonoma High School and College of the Pacific (University of Pacific) in Stockton, earning a BA in Home Economics.
Jane married her high school sweetheart, Bruno Fritz Malchow, in 1957, and they were married 52 wonderful years. Together they traveled extensively and resided in Santa Rosa for over 60 years. Bruno's
ashes will be interred with Jane at Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma, CA.
Jane loved being a homemaker, enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge, gardening and eating her home-grown vegetables. Always sharp-witted and known for her spunk, Jane loved Martini lunches, skinny dipping and a good (dirty) joke.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bruno, sister Suzanne Dubs and is survived by her daughters, Laura Fuson (Duck) and Michele Malchow.
Services to be handled by Duggan's Mission Chapel Sonoma, CA. Celebration of life to be announced. 775-843-6409
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Mission Chapel
Download Now