Jane Malchow
Jane Malchow, a fourth generation Californian, passed away in her Santa Rosa home, May 31, 2019, succumbing to lung cancer, age 84.
Born in San Francisco, November 20, 1934 to Marie (Nauman) and Herbert Fischbeck, Jane graduated from Sonoma High School and College of the Pacific (University of Pacific) in Stockton, earning a BA in Home Economics.
Jane married her high school sweetheart, Bruno Fritz Malchow, in 1957, and they were married 52 wonderful years. Together they traveled extensively and resided in Santa Rosa for over 60 years. Bruno's
ashes will be interred with Jane at Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma, CA.
Jane loved being a homemaker, enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge, gardening and eating her home-grown vegetables. Always sharp-witted and known for her spunk, Jane loved Martini lunches, skinny dipping and a good (dirty) joke.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bruno, sister Suzanne Dubs and is survived by her daughters, Laura Fuson (Duck) and Michele Malchow.
Services to be handled by Duggan's Mission Chapel Sonoma, CA. Celebration of life to be announced. 775-843-6409
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 7 to June 9, 2019