Jane Tuttle Bowdon

We lost our adored mother, Jane Tuttle Bowdon July 26, 2020. Born in 1921, she lived her entire life in Santa Rosa, California. We loved Mom's stories of carefree summers spent at summer camps and as a camp counselor. She graduated Santa Rosa JC and went on to attend the University of California Dental School and became one of the early dental hygienists. She married Arthur Bowdon, a Naval Officer during World War II and had four daughters. Among her passions were playing her flute, gardening and sailing. In later years, she found great solace in the home she built in Kenwood and overlooking her beloved Hood Mountain. She was courageous and graceful in facing the many challenges life presented. Always fair, straight forward, and competent she loved us dearly. We will miss her every day. She is survived by her brother Robert Tuttle, her sister Jo Anne Tuttle Seaver Van Stone, her four daughters, Susan Bowdon Rubin, Barbara Bowdon Wishard, Ruth Anne Bowdon Merritt, Janet Bowdon Doto and her four grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store