Janice Jay Holbrook
Janice Jay Holbrook, age 73, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, at home in Sparks, NV. She was born February 27, 1946 in San Mateo, to Cecil and Rita Nau. She was a proud graduate of Analy High School, 1963.
Jan truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: spiritual guidance, spending time with her friends and family, her beloved puppies, Moo-Shu and Attitude, her beautiful house and annual Sister's Week! Jan had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Always leaving her imprint of love and compassion with all whose lives she touched and paths she shared. She will be truly and deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Mike Jay; her children, Lorrie Dedrick, Michael Jay and Jody Holbrook; her grandchildren, Kelvin Dedrick, Emma Jay and Dylan Holbrook; her nephew Dusty Holbrook; and her sister Carol Rueckert.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jan's name may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice, 1575 Delucchi Ln Ste. 214, Reno, NV 89502, 775-827-2298. A private memorial service to honor Jan's life will be held at a later date for close friends and family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 25, 2019