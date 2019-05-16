Home

Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Church
Janice Moffett Notice
Janice Moffett
March 5, 1935 - May 8, 2019
Janice Louise Moffett, loving mother, Nanny, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away on May 8, 2019. She is survived by her devoted family and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. The family will celebrate Jan's life with a Rosary on Thursday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. at St. James Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy in Petaluma. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Church, after which there will be a celebration of life at Sheraton Petaluma, 745 Baywood Dr. in Petaluma. Online condolences at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 16, 2019
