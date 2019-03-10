|
Janice S. "Jan" Eshleman
Passed away suddenly in Santa Rosa, CA, March 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Devoted wife of Ted Eshleman. Loving mother of Brendan Wood, Mat Wood, Aimee Hammock, Katie Maich (Andrew), Kevin Eshleman (Cristin) and Michael Eshleman. Also survived by her "adopted" daughter, Jamie Rockey (Adam). Cherished grandmother of 15 and "adopted" grandmother of four. Sister of the late Scott O'Reilly.
Jan, a Petaluma resident since 1986, has been an active member of the St. James Catholic Community and the Pro-Life Movement.
The Vigil Service will be held, Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church, Petaluma. Private burial will be at Tomales Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to Rachel's Vineyard or to the Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019