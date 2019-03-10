Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Janice Eshleman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Eshleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice S. "Jan" Eshleman


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Janice S. "Jan" Eshleman Notice
Janice S. "Jan" Eshleman
Passed away suddenly in Santa Rosa, CA, March 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Devoted wife of Ted Eshleman. Loving mother of Brendan Wood, Mat Wood, Aimee Hammock, Katie Maich (Andrew), Kevin Eshleman (Cristin) and Michael Eshleman. Also survived by her "adopted" daughter, Jamie Rockey (Adam). Cherished grandmother of 15 and "adopted" grandmother of four. Sister of the late Scott O'Reilly.
Jan, a Petaluma resident since 1986, has been an active member of the St. James Catholic Community and the Pro-Life Movement.
The Vigil Service will be held, Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church, Petaluma. Private burial will be at Tomales Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to Rachel's Vineyard or to the Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now