Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3rd St Ale Works
Janis Leueen Lee


1949 - 2019
Janis Leueen Lee Notice
Janis Leueen Lee
Janis Leueen Lee, January 28, 1949 to August 3, 2019, was a friend to all in Downtown Santa Rosa. A fixture at the Central Library, 3rd St. Ale Works and Wednesday night Markets, she died quietly under the wonderful care of doctors and nurses at Memorial Hospital. Janis lived in many world cities and countries from France, Panama, and South Korea, all the way to the San Francisco Presidio. Ending up in the Rosenberg Building in Santa Rosa, Janis was an avid SF Giants fan who shared life with many people. Social, independent, a prolific reader, and with a wide correspondence, a writer of letters, and birthday cards, she was like an ambassador for all who lived in Santa Rosa, from the homeless to professional residents. An advocate for the poor, she did not disparage others, but empathized and actively sought the best in everyone. As an organ donor, Janis is helping others even now.
A wake will be held in her honor at 3rd St Ale Works this Saturday (August 10) from 12-4. Donations may be made in her name to Catholic Charities and the Santa Rosa Library.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
