Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Tappero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Louise Tappero


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janis Louise Tappero Notice
Janis Louise Tappero
Janis Louise "Jana" Tappero passed away March 13, 2019 in the company, and hearts, of family and friends. Janis was born in Petaluma, California, January 14, 1947, and was raised in San Rafael, where she graduated from San Rafael High School, Class of '65. Janis raised her family in Petaluma and worked many years in customer service for various telecommunication and service-oriented companies. Ultimately, while living in Rohnert Park, she would retire in 2013 after a long career with AT&T. Shortly after her retirement she moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.
Janis was preceded in death by her parents Clyde J. "Tex" Armstrong and Luisa Figone Armstrong. She is survived by her brother Jim Armstrong; son Jared Tappero; daughters: Julee Tappero and Jennifer (Tappero) Blofsky; grandchildren Cody and Cole Sturm and Dustin and Taylor Fenyves; and great-grandchild Hayslee Sturm. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Petaluma November 21st at 9:30am. She will be remembered in the prayer intentions at Daily Mass at St. Vincent's Catholic Church at 8:00am that morning. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -