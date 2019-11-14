|
|
Janis Louise Tappero
Janis Louise "Jana" Tappero passed away March 13, 2019 in the company, and hearts, of family and friends. Janis was born in Petaluma, California, January 14, 1947, and was raised in San Rafael, where she graduated from San Rafael High School, Class of '65. Janis raised her family in Petaluma and worked many years in customer service for various telecommunication and service-oriented companies. Ultimately, while living in Rohnert Park, she would retire in 2013 after a long career with AT&T. Shortly after her retirement she moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.
Janis was preceded in death by her parents Clyde J. "Tex" Armstrong and Luisa Figone Armstrong. She is survived by her brother Jim Armstrong; son Jared Tappero; daughters: Julee Tappero and Jennifer (Tappero) Blofsky; grandchildren Cody and Cole Sturm and Dustin and Taylor Fenyves; and great-grandchild Hayslee Sturm. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Petaluma November 21st at 9:30am. She will be remembered in the prayer intentions at Daily Mass at St. Vincent's Catholic Church at 8:00am that morning. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the .
