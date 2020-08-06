1/2
Jaqueline MacKinnon
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaqueline MacKinnon
February 8, 1961 - August 2, 2020
Jacqueline Carol MacKinnon, aged 59, passed away on August 2nd, 2020. Jaqueline was born in Petaluma, on February 8th, 1961, to the late Jack and Beverly MacKinnon. She graduated from San Antonio High school in 1979. After high school, Jaqueline began working as a waitress at the Washoe House and Showers. She excelled at her jobs, as she loved connecting with and meeting new people. She was also proud of her time working at Goodwill and running the concession stand at Kenilworth Junior High.
Jaqueline had a vivacious personality, knew how to make people laugh with joy, and had a big heart. She was the definition of love. She also loved a good time! Jaqueline enjoyed coffee shops and shopping trips with her grandkids. She also loved action and was always the first one at the scene!
Jaqueline was most proud of her role as a mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Jaqueline is the devoted mother of Ashlee C. Sugg and April L. Curtis. She is the loving grandmother of Bianca L. Gomez, Valena L. Marin, Manny M.R. Marin, and Andrew L. Marin. She is the proud mother-in-law of Yuseff E. Sugg. Jaqueline is survived and adored by her sisters Judith McEmheiser and Nancy May. She is preceded in death by her brother Richard B. MacKinnon. Jaqueline is also the aunt of Mavis Gallo, Lauren May, and Heidi Bundock.
No more worries! No more pain! Rest easy, mom!
There will be a memorial book signing on Friday, August 7th, 11:00am – 1:00pm at Parent-Sorenson Mortuary in Petaluma. We welcome anyone who would like to pay their respects to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved