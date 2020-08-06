Jaqueline MacKinnon

February 8, 1961 - August 2, 2020

Jacqueline Carol MacKinnon, aged 59, passed away on August 2nd, 2020. Jaqueline was born in Petaluma, on February 8th, 1961, to the late Jack and Beverly MacKinnon. She graduated from San Antonio High school in 1979. After high school, Jaqueline began working as a waitress at the Washoe House and Showers. She excelled at her jobs, as she loved connecting with and meeting new people. She was also proud of her time working at Goodwill and running the concession stand at Kenilworth Junior High.

Jaqueline had a vivacious personality, knew how to make people laugh with joy, and had a big heart. She was the definition of love. She also loved a good time! Jaqueline enjoyed coffee shops and shopping trips with her grandkids. She also loved action and was always the first one at the scene!

Jaqueline was most proud of her role as a mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Jaqueline is the devoted mother of Ashlee C. Sugg and April L. Curtis. She is the loving grandmother of Bianca L. Gomez, Valena L. Marin, Manny M.R. Marin, and Andrew L. Marin. She is the proud mother-in-law of Yuseff E. Sugg. Jaqueline is survived and adored by her sisters Judith McEmheiser and Nancy May. She is preceded in death by her brother Richard B. MacKinnon. Jaqueline is also the aunt of Mavis Gallo, Lauren May, and Heidi Bundock.

No more worries! No more pain! Rest easy, mom!

There will be a memorial book signing on Friday, August 7th, 11:00am – 1:00pm at Parent-Sorenson Mortuary in Petaluma. We welcome anyone who would like to pay their respects to attend.



