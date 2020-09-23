1/1
Jared Scarioni
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jared's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jared Scarioni
December 20, 1949 - September 14,2020
Jared Julian Scarioni passed away in Lucerne, CA on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 70. He was proceeded in death by his father Edgar Scarioni and mother Hazel Scarioni. He is lovingly survived by his brothers Aaron Scarioni, Leon Scarioni, Ferlun Scarioni, Athen Scarioni and also his loving sisters Renee Schinkowsky and Junene Scarioni. Jared is also survived by nieces and nephews. Jared was born in Santa Rosa and raised in Sonoma County. Jared was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. There will be a private service for family members only due to Covid regulations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Of The Lakes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved