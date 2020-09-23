Jared Scarioni

December 20, 1949 - September 14,2020

Jared Julian Scarioni passed away in Lucerne, CA on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 70. He was proceeded in death by his father Edgar Scarioni and mother Hazel Scarioni. He is lovingly survived by his brothers Aaron Scarioni, Leon Scarioni, Ferlun Scarioni, Athen Scarioni and also his loving sisters Renee Schinkowsky and Junene Scarioni. Jared is also survived by nieces and nephews. Jared was born in Santa Rosa and raised in Sonoma County. Jared was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. There will be a private service for family members only due to Covid regulations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store