Jarrott Tope Miller
Died peacefully at home on October 25, 2019. Born October 29, 1931 in Seattle, WA. As a child, his family moved to San Mateo, CA. He attended St. Matthew's Grammar School and was a member of the first four-year graduating class of Serra High School. He graduated in 1953 from Stanford University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After serving two years with the Army, he attended the Harvard Business School where he received an M.B.A. in 1957.
Jarrott is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane Mayer Miller, daughter Jennifer of San Francisco, sons Jeffrey (Marion) of Honolulu and Jarrott, Jr. (Toni) of Ketchum, ID. He also leaves his three amazing grandchildren, Makena, Maree, and Cole. He and Diane raised their family in Hillsborough, CA before retiring to Healdsburg, CA. He was intelligent, naturally inquisitive, and valued education. He was director of research and development at Hills Bros. Coffee, was an author of three educational financial books, and before retiring, was an investor and financial advisor.
Jarrott touched the lives of many and while gone from the physical world he will always be with us.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019