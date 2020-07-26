Jason Michael Craig

Jason, a man who had a life filled with adventure and a passion to share his time with family and friends, has left us all too soon. Jason Michael Craig born May 16, 1972, in Orange County, California to Elsie Bishop Craig and Michael Burr Craig passed on June 23, 2020.

Jason was the cherished son of Elsie Craig, loving brother to his sister Mychelle Craig Angstadt, husband Will, their daughters, Alexis and Audrey Angstadt of Lake City, Florida. He was adored by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends throughout his life.

Jason, a graduate of Santa Rosa High School in California, enjoyed his teen years participating in the YMCA camp Loma Mar and many outdoor activities. In his early 20s, he was a DJ, performing in many musical venues around the Bay Area. The hospitality field was his next interest and in recent years, Jason was known for his wine expertise while working with wineries in Napa and Sonoma, as a Sommelier taking his wine and food expertise to national venues.

Jason was a great cook; he and his mother, Elsie prepared some fantastic meals for all who were fortunate to be at their table. An outgoing activist in many venues, his warmth and caring nature was felt by all who knew him. In the past year, Jason did a motorcycle trip through Mexico to Panama. His future plans included a trip to Patagonia on his bike, as he loved the freedom of riding and exploring new regions.

Jason left us while enjoying the ride and we miss him, yet he is now joined with his father Michael and other family angels on the other side. Salud to Jason, we all love you.

Jason Craig Memorial Celebration is yet to be announced because of COVID 19.



