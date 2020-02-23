Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Jason Soares
View Funeral Home Obituary
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Petaluma, CA
View Map

Jason Michael Soares


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Michael Soares Notice
Jason Michael Soares
Passed away suddenly, February 18, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved husband of Nicole Lowery. Devoted son of Ron and Janet Soares and Patricia and Bruce Burrup. Loving brother of Amanda Spurling (Josh), Megan Galeener (Jake) and Darren Soares. Step brother of Jason Villaroman (Annie) and Alison Ramey (Matt). Son-in-law of Cynthia and Wayne Lowery. Brother-in-law of Amy McQuillan (Hank). Dear uncle of Ali, Conor, Anthony, Hannah, Amelia and the late Ellie.
A native of Petaluma, CA, Jason enjoyed traveling, plants, handyman jobs, and his fur baby, Lilly. He most of all enjoyed family.
The Vigil Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Petaluma. The family prefer memorials be made to
Phoebe's Fund (www.phoebesfund.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -