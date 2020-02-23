|
Jason Michael Soares
Passed away suddenly, February 18, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved husband of Nicole Lowery. Devoted son of Ron and Janet Soares and Patricia and Bruce Burrup. Loving brother of Amanda Spurling (Josh), Megan Galeener (Jake) and Darren Soares. Step brother of Jason Villaroman (Annie) and Alison Ramey (Matt). Son-in-law of Cynthia and Wayne Lowery. Brother-in-law of Amy McQuillan (Hank). Dear uncle of Ali, Conor, Anthony, Hannah, Amelia and the late Ellie.
A native of Petaluma, CA, Jason enjoyed traveling, plants, handyman jobs, and his fur baby, Lilly. He most of all enjoyed family.
The Vigil Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Petaluma. The family prefer memorials be made to
Phoebe's Fund (www.phoebesfund.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020