Jay Dean Jones
July 7, 1937 - March 1, 2020
Jay Jones, son of Dennis B. and Fern E. Jones, passed away at the age of 82. He was born in Sunnyvale, California, and at the age of eight, moved with his family to Escalon, California, where his father had purchased a dairy farm. He attended school in Escalon and graduated from Escalon High School in 1955. He was active in 4H and Future Farmers of America. After attending Modesto Junior College, he went to work for an engineering firm that designed and built the infrastructure for the Solano Irrigation District. Upon completion of the project, he was asked to join the newly formed district and subsequently spent his career of 37 years with them. He retired in 1997 as Director of Maintenance and Engineering. He is survived by his loving wife, Marian, of almost 40 years. He was step-father to James Henderson (Mary), Deanna Anderson and Dennis White, grandfather to Hayden and Sam Henderson, Danika (Ryan) Hill, and great-grandfather to Jaxson and Kenzie Hill. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Jones of Ripon and his sister, Patricia Jones of Modesto. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Gerald Veiths and great-niece, Emily Cascia.
A private family service will be held at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon where he will be inurned beside his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his name to Chop's Teen Club, 509 Adams St., Santa Rosa, CA, 95401-6110.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020