Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
St. Eugene's
Jean Catherine Bobus

Jean Catherine Bobus
Jean Catherine Bobus
Age 92, passed away peacefully in her home September 5, 2019. Born in Chicago, Jean moved to Santa Rosa 35 years ago to be near her three sons, Richard, Randall and Steven Bobus. Earlier, Jean devoted years raising funds for research into children's incurable diseases. In Santa Rosa, she was a longtime volunteer at Sutter Hospice thrift store. She loved the outdoors, sailing to Matzatlan, golfing with her sons and gardening. Jean was the greatest family cheerleader and will be watching over her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Eugene's on October 5, at 1 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
