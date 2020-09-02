Jean Catherine Grob

On Saturday August 29, 2020, Jean Catherine Grob passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born, raised and lived her whole life in Petaluma and was a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Petaluma and Petaluma Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Grob and son, Larry Grob. She leaves behind her daughter, Diane Sweeney (Walt) of Colusa and grandchildren Steven Grob (Adria), Tina Malilay, LeeAnn Price, Stephanie Gomez, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Thank you to Jennifer Wagers who took such wonderful care of mom.

At Jean's request no services will be held. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952.



