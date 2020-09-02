1/1
Jean Catherine Grob
On Saturday August 29, 2020, Jean Catherine Grob passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born, raised and lived her whole life in Petaluma and was a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Petaluma and Petaluma Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Grob and son, Larry Grob. She leaves behind her daughter, Diane Sweeney (Walt) of Colusa and grandchildren Steven Grob (Adria), Tina Malilay, LeeAnn Price, Stephanie Gomez, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Thank you to Jennifer Wagers who took such wonderful care of mom.
At Jean's request no services will be held. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952.

Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
September 1, 2020
We were Jean and Joe's neighbors from 1984 until 2016 when Mary died and I moved to assisted care. She always called us The Girls. I loved her dearly and pray that she will rest in peace.
Linda Vourlogianes
Friend
September 1, 2020
I did not know Jean but I know how special she was through Jennifer who spoke so highly of her! She will be missed.
Susan Harrison
Friend
September 1, 2020
I met Jean last year when I came to Petaluma to visit my cousin Jen. Jean welcomed me with open arms, she joked around and was so funny. She was a very special Lady who will be missed dearly. Fly high my sweet friend ❤
Brindy Butcher
Friend
