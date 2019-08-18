|
Jean E. Lasnier, Jr
When Jean E. Lasnier, Jr. left Kansas at age 17 and headed west little did he know what lay ahead. War was raging in Europe and he had heard stories from those who returned from the Great War. He wanted no part of trench warfare, he would do his part aboard a ship. Nearly 80 years later, the merchant seaman, jeweler, raconteur, gun enthusiast, consummate do-it-yourselfer, and family man took his final breath August 7, 2019, in Santa Rosa. He was 96.
Jean was born June 27, 1923 to a prominent merchant family in Concordia, Kansas. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis at age six and kept out of school until 12. Nuns attempted to teach him to read but were not successful. Instead, at age nine, he taught himself to read when there was a particular book about a bear that captured his interest. It was the first of his self-made-man dedication.
That journey to the west coast led to work on the docks and nearly 15 years in the Merchant Marine. He graduated from Officer Candidate School and served as third, second, and chief mate aboard tankers and freighters. In 1953, he married Edith M. (Deedee) Bell whom he met in Greenwich Village. A shipboard hobby – handcrafted jewelry – seemed like a good way to make a living so he headed west again with Deedee and their year-old son Guy, arriving in San Francisco in 1955.
Jean opened "Lasnier the Silversmith," in San Francisco's North Beach during the height of the Beatnik era. A daughter, Robin, was born and the family moved to Brookdale in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Daughter, Tami, and son, Peter, followed in two-year intervals.
In 1961, the Lasniers pulled up stakes and moved to Tamalpais Valley in Marin County. It wasn't long before son Casey was born. The North Beach shop was succeeded in 1965 by a new store featuring custom gold jewelry at the newly developed Ghirardelli Square on San Francisco's waterfront where he operated for 19 years. During this time, he also designed and built a large home in Tam Valley for his large family. He also enjoyed doing electrical and other construction work on the side with his buddy George Giampaoli.
He later opened jewelry shops in Mill Valley and Ashland, OR (not at the same time) before retiring to Petaluma in 1986.
Retirement gave Jean time to focus on his hobby of working with and using firearms. He regarded guns as tools. He became a regular at area firing ranges and loaded his own ammunition. He was proud of qualifying as marksman in bench-rest shooting.
Jean liked to smoke, he liked his siestas, and he liked to turn in early. "Goodnight you good people," was a favored expression. But what he really liked was family and he was proud of his progeny. His 96th birthday in June brought many of them together.
Jean was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, one brother, and former wife. He leaves Guy and Janice Lasnier of Santa Cruz; Robin and Greg Renfort of Windsor; Tami and Tom Vallee of Grass Valley; Peter Lasnier of San Rafael; and Casey and Elizabeth Lasnier of San Anselmo; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Goodnight you good people.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019