Jean "Dot" Holtz

On Friday June 19, 2020, Jean "Dot" Holtz, loving wife and mother died peacefully. Dot turned 86 on June 17th and she was the daughter of David and Helen McBride.

Dot was born and raised in Ceres, CA and graduated from Hughson High School. She then graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in education. In 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, Earl Holtz, and the two of them remained a loving couple for over 64 years. They resided in several places early in their marriage and then permanently settled in Santa Rosa in 1964. Dot and Earl raised three children – Corwin (Deborah) Holtz of Dryden, NY, Kathlyn Millon and Kirvin Holtz both of Santa Rosa. As these three grew and went through the Sonoma County 4-H program Dot was a tireless volunteer and 4-H leader across a wide spectrum of 4-H programs.

Dot taught at an elementary school in Santa Rosa and then took a different route in her career activities when Earl and Dot became partners with two local dairy producers in NorCal Sires. Along with her NorCal activities Dot became involved in the Ag in the Classroom education program, formed a farm safety training company and was a volunteer in numerous other dairy and agriculture related programs in Sonoma County. Dot, along with Earl, was a fixture for decades at both the Sonoma Marin and Sonoma County Fairs doing all she could to support youth activities. They were also instrumental in developing and implementing programs at the Sonoma County Fair to help educate the public about agriculture and what its impact is in Sonoma County and beyond. In 2017, Dot and Earl were inducted into the Sonoma County Farm Bureau Hall of Fame for their decades of support and work for Sonoma County agriculture.

Along with her teaching career and agriculture activities Dot was an extremely active member of the First Congregational Church of Santa Rosa. For many years Dot helped lead Youth Group activities at the church and served in numerous other leadership and committee member roles for more than four decades. Dot also enjoyed her and Earl's membership and activities in the Redwood Empire Model T Club.

Dot is survived by her husband Earl, their three children, two granddaughters – Sarah (Cory) Giroux of Dryden, NY and Helene (Matt) Thomas of Winters, CA and three great grandchildren of whom she was so proud – Harrison and Willa Giroux and Charlie Thomas. Also surviving her are her sister Anna Graham of Ceres and brothers Dick McBride of Turlock and Robert McBride of Colorado, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David McBride and Herbert McBride and her granddaughter Julia Millon.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations go to: The Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County 3589 Westwind Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95403, Attn: Ag Days contribution in memory of Dot Holtz



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store