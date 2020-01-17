|
|
Jean (McGregor) Parnes
January 30, 1932 - December 27, 2019
Jean Parnes passed away peacefully at her Santa Rosa home on December 27, 2019, with her loving daughter by her side. She was 87 years old. Jean was born on January 30, 1932, in New Orleans to Virgil (McCann) and Frank A. "Warren" McGregor, II. She was predeceased by her brother, Frank McGregor, III. Jean is survived by her two children, Mark (Diane) Parnes and Caren Parnes, plus many other loving relatives and friends.
Although born in the South, Jean was raised in New England, living in Freeport, Long Island, and then in Newtown and Fairfield, CT. In 1954, after graduating magna cum laude with a BA in English from Barnard College, she married Harold Parnes in New York City. During their 25-year marriage, they lived in Los Angeles and on the San Francisco Peninsula while raising their children. In 1980, Jean moved to Boulder, Colorado, where she lived for 14 years before settling in Sonoma County.
Much of her later life was devoted to volunteering at local animal shelters, church charities, and the local library. Insatiably curious, she was a voracious reader, a lover of the arts, a lifelong basketball fan, an avid gardener, and an animal lover, dogs being her passion. But her greatest joy in life was her children.
Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, at 1 p.m. in Windsor at the Windsor Community United Methodist Church. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to The Humane Society of the U.S. and .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020