Jean Porter
Jean Porter passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends, on November 4, 2019. She was 95 years old and a firecracker of a human being until the day she died. Petite, scrappy, and "one hell of a dancer," Jean overcame much early adversity to become a role model for resilience, friendship, and living life on one's own terms.
Jean was born in Dawson, New Mexico—a mining town that no longer exists—on Christmas morning, 1923. She survived a tumultuous childhood in Dawson, Phoenix, and Los Angeles that included abuse, a series of foster homes, and fending for herself from the age of 14. Discouraged from learning by her mother, Jean discovered a talent for writing in her later years. In her 80s and 90s, she wrote the story of her life.
And what a life it was, including a stretch in 1940s Tasmania that featured friendships with a larger-than-life professional wrestler, a retired fan dancer, and numerous entertainers traveling the Australian vaudeville circuit—like the strapping Hungarian twins whose act consisted entirely of tossing a young woman back and forth between them. ("You had to be there, I guess," Jean would say with a shrug. "But they never did drop her.")
Jean wrote of her time as a post-war American Airlines stewardess, bouncing in a 21-seat DC-3 from one dusty airstrip to another as she puddle-jumped from west Texas to New York City. She told of friendships with Hollywood celebrities, of visits to Japanese-American teens interned at the Gila Bend Relocation Center, of finding love while backpacking solo across Europe at age 60, of her brushes with cult life and Rolfing, and of a memorable psychotherapy appointment that ended mid-session, with the therapist sound asleep in his chair. Not wanting to wake him ("I either bored him or wore him out!"), she tiptoed away and never went back.
Jean was a gifted children's photographer, the go-to person for quality portraits in Santa Rosa for many years. She was generous with her artistic talents, too, photographing children and families free of charge for numerous organizations, including the Roseland Children's Health Center, the YMCA, Roseland University Prep, and Worth Our Weight. The Santa Rosa City Council recognized Jean for her service to the community in 2012.
Jean is survived by two cousins and innumerable close friends. If it takes a village to raise a child, it took a small metropolis of loving companions to ensure that Jean could live at home, fiercely independent, until her death. She will be missed by her book club, her writing group, her YMCA swim class, her Adobe Drive neighbors, the many young people she mentored in photography and in life, and half the population of Sonoma County.
She didn't want a memorial service, but never mind: Jean's life was too full, too rich, to let pass without celebration. Her friends will pick a time and place later on, but for now just know that a truly remarkable woman has left the stage, dancing all the way.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019