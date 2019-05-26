|
Jean Steubing Maggrett
Jean Steubing Maggrett passed away on May 10, 2019, at the age of 90. An artist and long-time Sonoma County resident, Jean practiced Aikido for more than 30 years and was the first woman to sit on the testing board for Aikido of Petaluma.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jean studied Abstract Expressionism under Hans Hofmann and helped organize the famous 9th Street Art Exhibition, which launched the careers of Willem and Elaine de Kooning, Jackson Pollock and many others.
She will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, nephews and many friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019