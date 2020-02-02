|
|
Jean Valda (Murphy) Hatcher Carvalho
1932 - 2020
Jeanne was born in Quannah, Texas to parents William and Flossie Murphy (predeceased). She had two older sisters, Margaret and Doris and an older brother Howard (all predeceased) along with six younger siblings, Verna, Elva and Curtis still living and Carol, Bill and Jerry deceased. She passed peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2020 at the age of 87.
While raising her family she began her day care business and continued for nearly 40 years. She was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church teaching Sunday school and later worked in the nursey at Vineyard of Faith Church for many years.
She had a huge heart, a giant smile and the warmest hug for everyone she came in contact with … everyone was family. She loved unconditionally.
Survived by her children, Russell, Randy (Gina), Terry Hatcher and Denise Sanders and grandchildren, Russell, Jayme, Jay, Jackie, Robert, Brad, Devin, Shannon, Jake, Jaycee, Robert, Natasha along with 17 great grandchildren.
Service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 551 Powell Ave., Healdsburg, CA on Wednesday, February 5th at 11 a.m. with a luncheon directly after.
Interment to follow at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg.
If so desired, please send donations to
or the in her memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020