Jean Woodbyrne

March 16, 1935 - September 3, 2020

In loving memory of our British rose Jean Woodbyrne of Santa Rosa, California who was called home on September 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She passed away peacefully in her own home, with family and friends around her. She was a great wife, loving mother/grandmother, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all.

Jean was born in Bolton, England in 1935. On a trip to Ireland she met her husband, Bob, when she saw him singing at a pub in Dublin. In 1966, they decided to immigrate to America with their three sons, and in 1982 became very proud citizens of the US. Jean still loved all things British, and a trip to the seaside, fish and chips, and a good cup of tea were among her favorite pleasures.

When Bob unexpectedly passed away in 1993, Jean's British "stiff upper lip" attitude helped her to move on. Jean had a very friendly and outgoing personality and was a top saleswoman for many decades at both her jobs at Mervyn's in Petaluma, and Hardisty's Homewares in Santa Rosa. After retirement, she became a hard-working volunteer at Hospice in Santa Rosa and was named that group's Volunteer of the Year.

Jean never lost her love of travel, and she found a fun sightseeing companion in her good friend and neighbor Harry. They traveled all over the country together visiting almost every state, as well as various trips around Europe.

Jean is survived by her brother, Jack, sons Stephen, John and his wife Cindy, Brendan and his wife Lilia, and by grandkids Cori, Brad, Scott, Beau, Sarah, Adam, Alex and Eugene, and great grandkids Damien and Zoey. Due to the Co-Vid pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date, and the family greatly appreciates your understanding.



