Jeanne and Fred Recknagel
It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Jeanne and Fred Recknagel announce their passing on June 23rd, 2019, in a car accident in Bakersfield, CA., en route home from a wonderful visit with their beloved Seal Beach family. They were the most devoted couple to each other, but also to their loving family. Jeanne and Fred showered their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with bountiful and unconditional love.
Jeanne and Fred were born and raised in Linden, New Jersey. They met in high school, began their romance in college, and embarked on a 68-year marriage in 1951. At ages 88 and 91, the light of their love never dimmed.
Fred attended the prestigious Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy, served in the Korean War, and became a chemical engineer. Jeanne got her Associates degree in business to assist her father's coal company, but her true and most cherished calling was as a wife and mother.
Jeanne and Fred raised their two daughters, Joanne and Susan, to be well educated, deeply involved in church and community, loyal friends in good times and bad, and devoted mothers.
Jeanne and Fred met every challenge seamlessly with their warmth, zest for life, and faith. Fred's work with Chevron Oil took them from New Jersey to Moraga, CA, to Severna Park, MD, to Puerto Rico and upon retirement, to Sonoma County. Everywhere they landed, they blessed those communities with joyful commitment to new friendships and service.
Fred and Jeanne traveled the world and savored each new experience. Israel, Egypt, China, a safari in Africa, the rivers of Europe, to name just a few. They truly left no stone unturned.
Fred and Jeanne loved their church communities wherever they lived. Here in Santa Rosa, they made their home at Presbyterian Church of the Roses, where for more than 30 years they volunteered countless hours of service with joy.
Jeanne was an active member of Welfare League for nearly 30 years, served the community with her sorority sisters in the Laureate Theta Lambda Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and gave of her boundless energy to all things philanthropic.
Fred was an active member of SIRS for nearly 30 years, where he served as President, and later as social coordinator for their many activities. He remained active throughout his life with his beloved Kings Point Alumni Association, volunteering endless hours in recruitment and reunion organization.
By far the greatest achievement and love was their family, which always came first. Their legacy of love and devotion will live on through their children Joanne Levin (Jeff), Susan Boden (Joe), beloved grandchildren Jennifer Radaich (Steve), Jessica Krupp (Carson), Michael Boden (Anastasia), Daniel Levin (Holly), and Kaylie Gregori (Bryan), and their adored eight great-grandchildren Shane, Chase, and Cameron Radaich, Levi Krupp, Leah and Hannah Levin, and Julian and Georgianna (Gigi) Boden.
They will be deeply missed by their family and friends who loved them so dearly.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Jeanne and Fred, to be held on Saturday, July 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa, reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in their memory to Presbyterian Church of the Roses.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 6 to July 8, 2019