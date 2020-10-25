Jeanne Carver

January 3, 1949 - October 6, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Jeanne Carver, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, sister and aunt who passed away at age 71 after a brave fight from Covid-19.

Born in Berkley, California to Louis and Romance Fountain. She Graduated High school at Amador Valley in Pleasanton CA. Jeanne married her one true love and high school sweetheart Gary E. Carver in 1969. They Moved to Santa Rosa, CA in 1981 where they raised their children and enjoyed the beautiful Sonoma County. Jeanne attended SRJC where she achieved her Nursing degree. Jeanne worked as an LVN at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for 15 years and was a compassionate caregiver to all. Jeanne was very proud of her 3 grandchildren who all brought her so much joy in her life. She was very involved in her community and in her catholic church at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Windsor, California. Jeanne received an award as woman of the year in her Madonna Society. She attended her bible study group and loved her ladies from the church, she was a fun loving social woman who enjoyed her friends and family to the fullest. Many people describe her as a sweet, caring and positive christian woman of faith who always put her family first. Jeanne left behind her husband Gary, daughter and son in law Julie and Michael Pantazis, and son Joseph Carver, three grandchildren Katie, Owen and Abby Pigsley, her older brother Larry Fountain, younger brother Robert Fountain, younger sisters Gloria Azzalina and Noella Fountain as well as many extended family members. Jeanne will be missed every day by those who loved her, but her smile lives on in the wonderful memories carried by all who knew her. A rosary will be held on Oct 23rd at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor, CA. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store