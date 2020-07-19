Jeanne Marie Sliney
March 3, 1931 - July 6, 2020
Jeanne Marie Sliney passed away on July 6, 2020, in Santa Rosa, CA, from complications following a stroke. She was 89. Retaining her brave and independent spirit to the last, she is survived by eight children and fourteen grandchildren.
Born Jeanne Marie Deloskey on March 3, 1931, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Jeanne grew up in nearby Elizabeth. Later, her family moved to Somerville, Massachusetts. She graduated from Saint Clement High School in Medford in 1949, and from Cambridge City Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. From 1954 through 1957, she took leave each summer to serve as a Catholic Charities camp nurse to underprivileged youth during the height of the polio epidemic.
Jeanne married her high school sweetheart and reared eight children. In 1964, she and the family moved to California, eventually settling in Palo Alto. There she became an early advocate of recycling programs, inspiring her children to volunteer at one of the state's first public recycling centers. She supported the rights of the United Farmworkers through the 1970s, and an array of other social justice causes over the years.
As her children left the home and Jeanne divorced, she returned to school. She earned an Associate Arts degree in geology from Foothill College in Los Altos. Her newly found passion for the natural sciences inspired her to explore many regions of the world, including Baja, Nova Scotia and Europe. In her later years, she discovered the joys of painting, tai chi and goddess studies. In 2000, she moved to Santa Rosa, California, living in Oakmont Village and, later, Oakmont Gardens. She found great comfort in the soothing waters of the Pacific, and rarely a week passed that she did not venture to the calming vistas of California's north coast. Her gentle bravery, strong independence and unwavering hope for a more just society shall continue to inspire all who hold her close to heart—and there are many!
Jeanne is survived by her eight loving children, Patricia Sliney Arabia (Hugo) of Oakland, CA; John Sliney (Lisa) of Santa Cruz, CA; Rosemary Cosca (Mike) of Evergreen, CO; Elizabeth Sliney (Matt) of Healdsburg, CA; Jean Rietz (David) of San Leandro, CA; Christopher Sliney (Lisa) of Santa Monica, CA; Jennifer Sliney of Sacramento, CA; and Carolyn Sliney (Steve) of Portland, OR. She is survived by fourteen adoring grandchildren, Erick Arabia; Benjamin Arabia; Paige Sliney; Rachel Sliney; Noah Sliney; Stephanie Cosca; Nicolas Cosca; Andrew Rietz, Taylor Rietz; Daniel Rietz; Claire Sliney; Colin Sliney; Áine Huntington; and Maeve Huntington. She is survived by two beloved sisters, Anne Murphy (Newton, MA); and Dorothea Baron (Salem, NH).
Memorial services at a future date. Kindly consider comments to the Tribute Wall, they will bring comfort to the family (found at chapel's website below). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jeanne's well-loved Sonoma County Parks in the name of Jeanne Sliney
(SonomaCountyParksFoundation.org
).