Jeanne Mary Anderson Edwin Charles Anderson, Jr.Jeanne Anderson passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Just six days later, her beloved husband Edwin C. Anderson, Jr., passed away peacefully in their home at the age of 89. December 26, 2020 would have marked their 65th Wedding Anniversary.Jeanne was the daughter of John L. Baylor and Jeannette Harrison Baylor. Her older sister Beverly Ann Baylor Osseuaarde and her twin sister Margaret Jean (born first) preceded her in death.Born in Bellingham, WA, she attended Catholic Schools and was a graduate of Holy Names Academy in 1948. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Western Washington University in 1952 and continued graduate work at the University of Washington. She was a teacher in Washington State prior to moving to Santa Rosa where she was a Substitute Teacher at St. Eugene's Cathedral.Ed, also born and raised in Washington State, was the son of Edwin C. and Josephine Alice Anderson. He is predeceased by his sister Josephine Alice Anderson. After graduating from High School, he attended and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. He then returned to the University of Washington where he earned a Bachelor of Laws Degree in 1956. He was admitted and qualified as an Attorney and Counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States in 1969.Jeanne and Ed had known each other in earlier years in Washington State through family and friends. In 1955 they were married and moved to Santa Rosa which Ed had discovered during his years at St. Mary's College.Family was at the core of their life. They are survived by their children Timothy Patrick, Gregory Thomas, Mary Jo, and Edwin Patrick; their grandchildren Cassidy Anderson, Wyatt Anderson, Justin Michael Moore, Baylor Josephine Anderson, Jaclyn Marie Anderson; and great grandchildren Jett Watson Moore, Mason Charles Moore, Justin Michael Moore, and Kaiden Anderson. As parents, they stressed education, writing, sports (especially tennis), and sportsmanship, and an awareness of others in all walks and all conditions of lifeIn our community, Ed and Jeanne made a difference in many lives through activities in which they were involved, both separately and together. They were lifetime members of the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, LaCantera Racquet and Swim Club and Wild Oak Saddle Club. Jean was also active in the Lawyer's Wives of Sonoma County, The Saturday Afternoon Club, serving on the Cardinal Newman Board of Regents, as well as many other organizations and charities. Ed was well known not only as an attorney, but also as an author of books about his adopted city and county. He was first associated with the law firm of Spridgen, Barrett, Achor, Anderson and Zeigler, which was the oldest law firm in Santa Rosa at that time. He and Kurt Zeigler founded their own firm in 1982. His practice focused on estate planning, but he advised a host of clients on all matters. He gained a reputation as one of Sonoma County's preeminent attorneys. Ed was honored by the Sonoma County Bar Association Careers of Distinction Award in 2003. One of his proudest achievements was helping Christo and Jean-Claude bring the Running Fence to Sonoma and Marin Counties. He was both attorney and good friend of Charles M. Schulz of "Peanuts" fame.Ed and Jeanne were known for their tremendous hospitality and entertaining at home. Their Christmas party, spanning 30 years, was always considered the place to be during the holiday season.As a couple, Jeanne and Ed loved each other deeply and strove to be each other's best friend. This wonderful bond enabled each to succeed in all phases of their life both individually and collectively. Their devotion to one another, kindness to wherever needed and love and pride of family will continue to live long beyond their lives.Private family services will be held December 18, 2020. In the summer of 2021, a public Memorial Celebration of their Lives will be held for all who had the pleasure of being a part of their lives.