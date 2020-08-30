1/1
Jeannette Ableman
1938 - 2020
Jeannette Ableman
January 8, 1938 - August 19, 2020
Jeannette Marie Ableman (Feaster) passed away on August 19th, 2020 at age 82. She was born on January 8th, 1938 to Ann and Joseph Feaster in Brunswick, MD. Jeannette married Barry Ableman on February 29 1964 And was married for 52 years before his passing in 2016. She is survived by her three daughters, Cammy Bennett, Misty Bastoni, and Jennifer Guillory as well as her eight grandchildren Jason Bennett, Ashley Bennett, Lauren Bastoni, Tori Bastoni, Frank Bastoni, Taylor Guillory, Emily Guillory, Izabella Guillory, and one great-grandchild, Mila Herrera-Guillory, her Brother Jerry Feaster, and her sister Joanna Feaster Henson. She was predeceased in death by her husband Barry Ableman, her mother Ann Feaster, her father Joseph Feaster II, her brother Joseph Feaster III, and her great-grandson Liam Savoy-Oniell. Jeannette loved children and worked as a teachers aide for Mark West School district for 30 plus years. She was the most kind, giving, non-judgemental woman. She took in many family members over the years who were struggling and would give them a place to live, feed them, and love them unconditionally no matter what situation they were in. She was also known to invite complete strangers into her home to feed them, donate clothes to them, and take them to appointments. She had a big heart and just wanted to help people. She was also an active member of the local Neighborhood 4H club for many years and was also an active member of the PTA She donated to many charities like the Ronald McDonald House, St Jude's Children's hospital, and the Veterans. We would like to thank Serenity Board and Care for taking such wonderful care of our mom. Helen, Joel, and Lisa are amazing caregivers.
At this time with all that is going on in the world with COVID we are unable to have any services but plan to have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers please donate to one of the charities listed above in her honor.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

2 entries
August 28, 2020
She was my dear sweet loving cousin who had a love for everyone. She was the oldest grandchild of our Grandmother and Grandfather Linck. I always looked up to her because she waa as so beautiful and dressed fabulous. She will always remain in my heart with lot's of very Special Memories ❤❤
Gloria Jean Webber Rohrer
Family
August 27, 2020
I will miss you very much, Jeannette. for all the love You and your family have given me in those early years. I just thought there would be some time to see you again, but I was wrong...so sorry. Y'all were really like a second family to me, when I needed it most. We'll see each other again, That, I'm sure of. So, until then, May God bless You. --with love, from your neighbor and friend, Ricky :-)
Richard Dean Stewart
Neighbor
