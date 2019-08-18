Home

Jeannette Mahan Baumgardner


1943 - 2019
Jeannette Mahan Baumgardner Notice
Jeannette Mahan Baumgardner
May 17, 1943 - August 3, 2019
Jeannette Mahan Baumgardner, loving daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Edward and Jeanne Mathé Mahan, passed away peacefully with family on August 3, 2017 in Santa Rosa, CA. A fourth-generation Californian born in 1943, Jeannette graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart Broadway and UC Berkeley receiving her MFA. She was an accomplished and recognized artist, author, educator and entrepreneur, holding positions as resident artist at the De Young Museum in San Francisco, founder/director of The Summertime Arts & Crafts Workshop and co-owner/manager of Millennium Arts Gallery, both in Sebastopol. She exhibited her works throughout California. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband Frank, sons Joel (and Teresa) Baumgardner, Will (and Allison) Baumgardner, sister Suzanne Mahan Wargin, brother Lawrence (and Susan) Mahan along with three grandchildren, Emi, Jackson and Samuel and five nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or to support marine conservation (marinemammalcenter.org). Private services will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to those caregivers, nurses, physicians and staff for their years of professional care and loving attention.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
