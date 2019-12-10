|
Jeannette Rose (Kearney) Romano
It is with great sadness that we note the passing of Jeannette Rose (Kearney)Romano. She was born on November 22nd, 1938 to Patrick and Rose (Campbell) Kearney in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1961, she wed Ernest P. Romano, with whom she had three children.
While in the midst of raising three young children, one of whom with severe disabilities, Jeannette took on the challenge of going to nursing school. After having completed the nursing program in Pittsburgh, PA at the top of her class, she began her career at Kane Hospital in 1981. She retired from Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA, where she worked for twenty-five years. Jeannette retired at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved brothers James Kearney and Alex McAninch. Most recently, Jeannette suffered the devastating loss of her son Frank P Romano.
Jeannette was surrounded by her family and dear friends when she passed on November 24, 2019. She will be mourned and missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her in any capacity. Her bright eyes, beautiful smile, and indelible spirit will never be forgotten!
She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Ernest P Romano; her daughters Kathleen Marie Romano and Alicia Therese Jones; her loving son-in-law Diondre Jones; her grandchildren Dante, Leila, and Khalil Jones; her brother Patrick Kearney (Justine); her in-laws Frank and Betty Romano, Nancy Vantusko, and many nieces, nephews, and the dearest of friends.
A mass and celebration of her life will be held on Friday December 13th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor, CA. The address is 8400 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, CA 95492.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to NAMI, an organization that was very dear to Jeannette.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019