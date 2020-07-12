Jeannie Fagan
April 21, 1951 - June 22, 2020
Jeannie Patrice Fagan passed away June 22, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 69. She was born and lived in San Francisco until she moved to Rohnert Park in 1978. Jeannie earned an AA degree in Art from City College of San Francisco. She was a career artist, working as a graphic artist for the Rohnert Park Cotati Times until their closure and in her free time enjoyed being a member of the Rohnert Park Garden Club. Jeannie was a dedicated volunteer for the Rohnert Park Senior Center and treasured many of the friendships made there. Jeannie loved to sew and knit for herself and family. If there was an opportunity to escape on a vacation or trip out of town, she was the first to sign up. She was her mother's constant companion and support until her mother's passing. She was a loyal daughter, loving sister and so enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Claudine Fagan. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Debbie Fagan. She is also survived by her adored niece and nephew Kelly Angel and Daniel Fagan as well as her grandnieces and nephew, Lila Fagan, Tyler and Keira Angel.
Jeannie enjoyed life and loved her family. She always had a smile and chuckle particularly with anything involving her nieces and nephew. Jeannie had great ambition and was forever planning her next outing or adventure. We will miss her dearly.
A private service will be held for family only. Donations in her memory can be made to the Rohnert Park Senior Center. Online condolences may be made on adobecreekfuneralhome.com
.