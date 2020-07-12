1/1
Jeannie Fagan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannie Fagan
April 21, 1951 - June 22, 2020
Jeannie Patrice Fagan passed away June 22, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 69. She was born and lived in San Francisco until she moved to Rohnert Park in 1978. Jeannie earned an AA degree in Art from City College of San Francisco. She was a career artist, working as a graphic artist for the Rohnert Park Cotati Times until their closure and in her free time enjoyed being a member of the Rohnert Park Garden Club. Jeannie was a dedicated volunteer for the Rohnert Park Senior Center and treasured many of the friendships made there. Jeannie loved to sew and knit for herself and family. If there was an opportunity to escape on a vacation or trip out of town, she was the first to sign up. She was her mother's constant companion and support until her mother's passing. She was a loyal daughter, loving sister and so enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Claudine Fagan. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Debbie Fagan. She is also survived by her adored niece and nephew Kelly Angel and Daniel Fagan as well as her grandnieces and nephew, Lila Fagan, Tyler and Keira Angel.
Jeannie enjoyed life and loved her family. She always had a smile and chuckle particularly with anything involving her nieces and nephew. Jeannie had great ambition and was forever planning her next outing or adventure. We will miss her dearly.
A private service will be held for family only. Donations in her memory can be made to the Rohnert Park Senior Center. Online condolences may be made on adobecreekfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved