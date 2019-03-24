|
Jeffrey Allen Imrie
May 21, 1966 - March 16, 2019
Jeffrey passed quietly at home, with his loving family by his side. Jeff succumbed to a two-year courageous walk with brain cancer. His dignity and humor kept his family strong.
Jeff came from old Pioneer Families of Napa and Ukiah, as well as being a fourth generation Santa Rosan. His roots were deeply planted here.
With a strong connection to family and home, Jeff grew into a compassionate, intelligent and generous young man.
His younger years were filled with many wonderful experiences. Living his first few years with his mom, Linda and dad, Allen, in Hawaii; learning to ride horses from his Grandfather Edgar; living on his family's small farm and joining FFA; going duck hunting and learning basic construction skills with his Dad; his Grandfather Bill helped develop his interests in travel and history; and all the loving care and guidance of his Mother, Grandmothers and Aunts.
After Jeff completed his formal education at UCSB, he found himself in what would become a 28-year career in Pharmaceuticals. He eagerly jumped into his new career, choosing to help others through his work with generic cancer products. Jeff was well respected and liked, and he soon rose to become a West Coast Manager.
Jeff loved traveling and his family was enriched by trips he would organize with them. His nephews, Dakota and Jeffrey remember fondly the many "Uncle Jeff" trips to Disneyland and DisneyWorld; the happy trips with the whole family to Tahoe for the snow; a Canada trip for his Mom and Aunt; to Italy with his Dad and step-mom, Louette; Europe and Costa Rica with his friends; and, of course, the family summer cabin on Blue Lake where Jeff and his brother Greg, and step-brother Rich, would play board games for days among laughing nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, parents and grandparents.
Wonderful happy memories that will fill all our hearts with love and happiness, and will help ease the loss of our wonderful beloved Jeff.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019