Jeffrey Bodwin

September 24, 1964 - March 17, 2020

Jeffrey David Bodwin "Big Jeff" passed away at home in Santa Rosa CA on March 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda Bodwin, adored son of Carol Klesow and Gary Bodwin, dear brother to Holly Whorley, brother in law to Leland Whorley, and uncle to Nolan and Ariel. Jeff was born in San Francisco, grew up in Healdsburg CA, and graduated from Healdsburg High. He moved to Santa Rosa in 1985 where he met and married the love of his life, Linda. Jeff loved food and cooking for others , he owned a restaurant, food truck, and enjoyed catering special events, often using food from his own garden. During the 2017 Santa Rosa fires, Jeff and the gardeners from Bayer Farms organized donations from the community and prepared lunches for anyone in need for many weeks. Jeff and Linda, along with the Moorland community were instrumental in planning and developing Andy's Unity Park and community garden. He enjoyed various sports but his favorites were golf and rugby. Jeff played for Santa Rosa Rugby Club, the team won 2 national championships and built the "For Pete's Sake" all weather soccer and rugby field and pavilion for the Santa Rosa Youth community. He was also a long time member at Bennet Valley Golf Course. Jeff loved traveling with Linda and mushroom hunting with friends and family on the Sonoma County coast . He enjoyed hiking at Annadel and swimming at Lake Ilsanjo. Above all he loved helping other people, this is what made him the happiest. Jeff died on St Patricks Day at the age of 55 after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. Through his journey he experienced much healing and love. Jeff and his family were so grateful for the care and support he received from his Sutter cancer support group, St Josephs Health Oncology, Memorial Hospice, and his sister-in-law Tina. Big Jeff gave love freely to many friends and his loss has left a Big Jeff sized hole in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



