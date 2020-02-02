|
Jeffrey Charles Evans
Jeffry Charles Evans, age 72, passed away peacefully at his residence in Sebastopol on January 24, 2020. He was born in Oakland, CA in 1947, a son of Roy and Doris Evans. He was raised in Castro Valley. He graduated from Castro Valley High School and went on to attend Stanford and Chico State College. He graduated from Chico with a BA in physics.
He worked in Audio Electronics with firms Sound Genesis, Dolby, Neve, Sony, and eventually started his own firm, Audio Intervisual Design. The company, located in Hollywood, CA, did business with motion picture studios, post production houses, and recording studios. He sold the business to his partner in 2012.
He met his wife in San Francisco. They married in 1983 and shortly thereafter moved to Palos Verdes Estates. They lived in Southern California for 17 years before returning to Sonoma County.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Evans, child, Timothy Evans, and father, Roy Evans, nephews Noah and Arik Evans. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris and brothers, David, and Gary.
His passions in life were traveling, sailing, fly fishing, motorcycle riding, bocce, good food, wine, and spending time with good friends. He had yearly fishing trips with the same group of fishing buddies for 30 years.
Please send donations to The National Parkinson's Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020