Jeffrey Scott Hausman

July 4, 1971 - October 27, 2020

"There is no teaching to compare with example."

Robert Baden-Powell- founder of Scouting

Jeffrey Scott Hausman, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, companion and friend to many, lost his courageous four-year battle against cancer on October 27, 2020 at the age of 49. Jeff was born on July 4th, 1971, in Mountain View, California to William Frederick "Rick" and Mary Anne Hausman.

Growing up in a military family, Jeff lived on Army bases throughout the United States as well as overseas in Germany. Jeff spent a majority of his teenage years living on base at West Point in New York. He attended West Point Elementary School as well as James J. O' Neill High School. In the summer of 1988, his family moved to Fresno and Jeff attended Bullard High School for his senior year. Throughout his high school years, Jeff was an exceptional athlete excelling in many sports, especially soccer and golf.

After graduating from Bullard High in 1989, Jeff attended UC Davis. While at UC Davis, (1989-1995), Jeff majored in the study of Landscape Architecture. He was a member of the UC Davis ROTC as well as an active member of the Sigma Chi National Fraternal Organization. During his time at UC Davis, Jeff met Shannon Helene Giusso. They were engaged in the spring of 1995 shortly before Jeff graduated.

As a newly engaged couple, Jeff and Shannon moved to Sonoma, California, in the summer of 1995, where Jeff took an apprenticeship position working for a local landscape architect Ron Wellander. The following summer, on June 29th, 1996, Jeff and Shannon were married in Asti, California. Three years later, in October 1999, Jeff and Shannon welcomed their first child, a daughter, Autumn. They would eventually grow their family to 5 with the birth of son Nathan (June 2002), and their youngest son Brandon (June 2007).

Jeff was an active member in the communities where he lived. He coached the soccer teams his children played on for many years in the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League and later through the City of Healdsburg Parks and Rec Department. He also participated in youth baseball with the Healdsburg Little League both as an officer and a coach. He even continued to coach through his cancer treatments.

Jeff was also actively involved in the local Healdsburg Boy Scouts of America Troop 21. As the activities coordinator for the troop, he attended weekly meetings, went on many campouts, river clean ups, rafting trips and helped organize and participate in the annual six-day, 50 mile Sierra Mountains wilderness hike. He believed in and lived by the Boy Scout motto, "Be Prepared" and strove to inspire the young boys/men he mentored through the Boy Scouts.

For over 20 years, Jeff worked for Gardenworks Inc (2000-2020), where he was a well respected and dedicated colleague to many. During his time there he earned his California Landscape Architecture License and was the proud recipient of many CLCA (California Landscape Contractors Association) awards for his designs/projects.

Jeff did not let his cancer diagnosis in September 2016 defeat him. He fought through multiple surgeries, treatments, and setbacks. All the while, he continued to work, volunteer, coach, and spend time with those he loved. During his last two years, Jeff had the amazing opportunity to enjoy many worldwide travel adventures with his loving friend and companion Beverly Durand.

Jeff was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Shannon Hausman, his three children: Autumn Hausman, Nathan Hausman, and Brandon Hausman of Healdsburg, Ca. He is also survived by, his father William Frederick "Rick" Hausman (Karen Hausman) of San Jose, Ca., his mother Mary Anne Hausman (James Palsgaard) of Fresno, CA,, his brother and sister-in-law Ricky and Lisa Hausman and his nephews: Matthew Hausman, Logan Hausman, and Ryan Hausman of Haymarket, VA, his maternal grandmother Marjorie Lane of Novato, CA, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, his in-laws, Gary and Tonya Giusso and brother-in-law, Tony Giusso of Geyserville, CA, as well as his loving companion and friend Beverly Durand of Thousand Oaks, CA.

A life celebration in honor of Jeff will be planned for a later date when it is allowed and safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Jeff's honor to: Boys Scouts of America Healdsburg Troop 21: 437 1st Street Healdsburg, CA 95448



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store