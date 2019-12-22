|
Jennee (Jen) Michiah
(née Jennifer Arlette Berry) Rothman
March 18, 1970 - November 1, 2019
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jen Rothman, an amazing and loving mother and family member, a compassionate friend, and a beloved therapist and healer. Jen's light shined so bright. Her overflowing heart, vivacious energy, loving presence, radiant spirit, welcoming humor, sparkly eyes, and generous smile touched the world. She loved her family, friends, and clients, and was loved dearly by so many. She passed away suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019. We are so grateful for our time together with Jen, and miss her more than words can say.
Jen was born on March 18, 1970 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to Menlo Park, California where Jen grew up with her older sister Suzi, her mother Lis, and her father Joe. Her family traced back to the early days of California settlement, her great-great-great-grandmother having settled near Healdsburg after arriving with the Donner Party. Her mother, Lis, came from Denmark. As a young person, Jen was an avid gymnast. She later earned a bachelor's degree from UC Davis in fine art and a master's degree in psychology from the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology in Palo Alto.
Jen's passion for art and creativity found expression in evocative clay sculptures, mystical nature paintings, gardening, and delicious meals. As a Somatic Experiencing therapist, Jen's capacity as a healer and guide profoundly impacted many lives. Jen could deeply see, love, and understand people in a way that was quite extraordinary. Her love for, and steadfast commitment to healing, spiritual transformation, and integration was the foundation of her therapy practice "Embodied Presence," and a key aspect of her own life's journey. A longtime meditator, shamanic practitioner, and Diamond Approach student, Jen was committed to growth and transformation.
Jen's deepest love, joy, and commitment over the years were to her beloved son Skyler, and her husband Scot, especially treasuring time together at the beach, in the redwoods, hiking, picnicking, camping, going on adventurous vacations, and hanging out at home. Family time was precious for Jen, and she enjoyed being together on trips near and far, including spending time together with family in Denmark. Jen had a very light, fun, and playful side, which brought joy to those around her. She was so much fun, and lit up on the dance floor. Jen wrote poetry and stories, and loved being in the beauty of nature. Jen and Skyler treasured their multiple backpacking trips together in the Sierra.
Most of all, Jen had a huge capacity to love. She so deeply loved and adored her son Skyler, profoundly touched her husband Scot's heart, and shined her sparkling light on family, friends, and community. There are so many cherished memories with Jen that will forever live in all of our hearts, and we feel so blessed to have traveled this journey with her.
Jen is survived by her husband Scot Rothman, son Skyler, parents Joe and Lis Berry, sister Suzi, as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Jen is profoundly missed.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation: hpps://www.bayarealyme.org.
A Celebration of Jen's Life will be held in March, 2020. For details please email [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019