December 10th 1928 - April 1st. 2019
Our loving mom, Jennie Mullan, 90,was escorted by Heavenly loved ones on April 1st, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Ken Mullan. Survived by: Sandra Allen, Tom Orsolini, Debbie Ulicny, Tony Allen, Monique Vandenbos, Kristina Ulicny, Savannah Vandenbos, and Kanon Allen.
Also survived by Fran Faraudo (and family), Brad Steele (and family ), and Holly Mort (and family) .
Private service will be held. She will be greatly missed by all. We Love you, Mom!!
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
