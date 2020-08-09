1/1
Jennie Pearl Reese
On August 2, 2020, Jennie Pearl Reese, 87, died at home, surrounded by her family. A devoted Christian, she was known for her service to her church, her Lord, and the community. As a woman with a devoted prayer life, she would pray each morning for the needs of her family and friends. Jennie Pearl loved the daily jumble puzzle, square dancing, doll collecting, and traveling. She volunteered at Geyserville schools and Healdsburg Hospital for many years. She was also a member of the Redwood Empire Doll Club, and is well known for her collection of dolls which was featured in the Press Democrat on Novenber 4, 2018. As a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she brought glory to her Lord by teaching her family the fear of the Lord (Psalms 127:3-5). Preceded in death by her husband (Bernard A. Reese), she is survived by three daughters: Janet Reese, Sheena (Barry) Harmeson, and Kathryn (Norman) Wright; five grandchildren: Daniel (Christy) Harmeson, Amy (Morgan) Williams, Greydon (Amber) Wright, Denice Wright, and Nicole (Chris) Hagler; and nine great grandchildren.
Interment will be at Oakmont Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Healdsburg Community Church.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
