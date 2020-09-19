1/2
Jennie Rossotti
1936 - 2020
Jennie Rossotti
January 10, 1936 - August 22, 2020
Jennie (Gustafson) Rossotti passed away on August 22, 2020.
Born on January 10, 1936, in Petaluma,CA. Preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Alma Gustafson, brother, James Gustafson and her loving husband, Leroy Rossotti, whom she wed in 1959 and was happily married to for 58 years.
Jennie was a dedicated mother to their two children, Jerry Rossotti and Gina Dentoni (Jim), a devoted grandmother to Christina Jucutan (Jeremy), Ryan Dentoni, Alyssa Smith (Kyle), Codie Rossotti (Mimi), and Lucas Dentoni. She was a proud great grandmother to Austin, Madeline, Liam, Dakota and Duncan.
Jennie is also survived by her sister, Corinne Cronin, who lovingly cared for her in her final days.
After graduating from Petaluma High School in 1954, she attended dental assisting school in San Francisco, a career she worked at for many years. Jennie was always energetic; in addition to raising her children and dental assisting, she was active in the Saint Vincent PTA, chaired and helped with the Black and White Ball for Catholic Social Services and showed dogs at County Wide Dog Training Club. She loved spending time at her cabin in Anderson Springs, spending four years working tirelessly to rebuild it after the Valley Fire for future generations to enjoy.
Jennie will be remembered for her outgoing, vivacious personality and endless energy She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all who knew her.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
