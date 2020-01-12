Home

Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Jennifer Ann Scotchler
March 31, 1971 - December 6, 2019
Jennie Scotchler was beloved by many, both family and friends. She passed away gently, at 48, from a massive stroke on December 6. She is the only child of Jim and Sandra Scotchler of Santa Rosa, granddaughter of Tommie Thomas of Antioch, and niece of Randy Thomas of Concord.
Her Passing ended a years-long struggle with illness. She was brave, hard-working, creative, kind, and funny. A beautiful blonde girl and woman, she caught the eye of many throughout her life. Her outer beauty was more than matched by her steadfast good heart. She gave of her heart freely to the people in her life, her cats, and the gardens she cultivated. Being a caregiver to home-bound people was a natural expression of Jennie's talents. She also loved working with the earth
and served many homeowners to bring beauty and order to their gardens.
Although Jennie is greatly missed, her soul flies free. Her family and friends are grateful for her life and celebrate her soul's valiant journey. She lives on in our hearts.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
