Jennifer Fisher
1961 - 2020
Jennifer Fisher
April 3, 1961 - November 27, 2020
Jennifer Lynn Fisher (née Hillebrandt) died at home on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Petaluma, California at the age of 59.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Bryan Fisher; three sons, Stephen, Jonathan, and Erik; her mother, Jeanine Hillebrandt, and her brothers Keith and Bryan Hillebrandt. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Hillebrandt.
Jennifer was born on April 3, 1961 in San Francisco, California, grew up in South San Francisco, attended U.C. Berkeley (earning a B.S. in Nutrition) and UCLA (earning a Master of Public Health and becoming a Registered Dietician).
In 1995, she settled in Petaluma, California, where her greatest achievement was home schooling three Christian leaders for our community.
Jennifer's life is reflected in Psalm 34:1; "I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth."
A viewing is planned for Friday, December 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, California. Due to COVID restrictions, the graveside service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to a favorite charity.



Published in Press Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
