Jennifer Lehman
September 12, 1943
- September 11, 2020
Jennifer S. Lehman, educator, mentor and long-time friend to many, has passed away at the age of 77 in Santa Rosa, California. Jennifer taught at Rincon Valley Junior High School/Middle School in Honors English, Latin and Reading, and for many, many years co-directed musical theater at that school. She also taught English at Ursuline High School and most recently, IB Latin at Montgomery High School. In addition, she volunteered her time at the Children's Speech Therapy Center. She was twice awarded the honor of Sonoma County Teacher of the Year. She leaves behind a brother and sister-in-law in Wisconsin, a nephew in Santa Rosa, and her sibling cats, Tommy and Tuppence.
Her intelligence, acerbic wit, organizational skills and ability to cut-to-the-chase brought clarity to her endeavors. After years of valiantly holding off many medical challenges, teaching all the while, she completed her life's work on September 11, 2020.
She lived her life with fortitude and dignity as an inspiration to all of the many students, colleagues and friends who will remember her forever. At her request, no services will be held. She might like it if those who know her would talk softly among themselves, honoring her and enjoying memories. Anyone who wishes may post on Legacy.com
.