|
|
Jennifer Nicole Donnelly
December 6, 1982 - February 19, 2020
On February 19, 2020, Jennifer Nicole Donnelly, loving wife and mother, walked through Heaven's gates and is now at peace. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a hardworking, selfless, faithful wife and mother, a kind and caring friend, and for the incredible strength she displayed fighting for her family. She is survived by her husband Jarid, their son Dylan, her brother Mike Watterson, and her father Jewel Watterson.
Gone but never forgotten.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020