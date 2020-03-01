Home

POWERED BY

Jennifer Nicole Donnelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Nicole Donnelly Notice
Jennifer Nicole Donnelly
December 6, 1982 - February 19, 2020
On February 19, 2020, Jennifer Nicole Donnelly, loving wife and mother, walked through Heaven's gates and is now at peace. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a hardworking, selfless, faithful wife and mother, a kind and caring friend, and for the incredible strength she displayed fighting for her family. She is survived by her husband Jarid, their son Dylan, her brother Mike Watterson, and her father Jewel Watterson.
Gone but never forgotten.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -