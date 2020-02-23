|
|
Jenny Honnert Abell Mattei
February 8, 1957 - February 14, 2020
Jenny Honnert Abell Mattei, born on February 8, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Joan Wilger Honnert and Sheldon Honnert, died on February 14, 2020 in her home in Santa Rosa, CA. Jenny leaves her loving husband Henry Mattei, her son Kip Honnert Abell, dog Sheldon, two sisters Kathy Siler (Jim) and Shelley Anderson (Allan), a niece and nephews, and many friends that she loved dearly.
Jenny was a widely respected artist with a very diverse body of work professionally spanning 25 years and in galleries around the globe from Sun Valley, Idaho, to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to the US Embassy of Dakar, Senegal.
A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020