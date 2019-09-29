|
Jenny McNally
Jenny McNally passed away August 22, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 66. Born Jeannette Rae Lind on September 14, 1952 in Minnesota, the youngest of three girls. At the age of four, Jenny moved with her family to Mill Valley where she later graduated from Tamalpais High School. After school Jenny moved to Petaluma where she met Steve McNally, her husband of 40 years. Jenny and Steve had three children, each of whom was their mother's favorite. Devoted to her kids and wanting to be there for them, she started an in-home day care to be around them as much as possible. Her young clients became a part of the family and Jenny made big events around birthdays and holidays. After her kids entered high school Jenny closed her day care and went to work as a mail carrier. She retired after 20 years with the USPS.
Jenny's retirement was spent enjoying home decorating, knick-knack collecting, antiquing and gardening. Her real passion was people and she greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. Jenny adored each of the family pets, calling them her "fur children", doting on them and talking to them as humans. Many times she said "If ever anything happens to me, make sure you feed the pets!"
Jenny is survived by husband, Steve; sons, Jason and Stuart; daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Jordan, Sophia and Grayson; sisters, Connie and Vicki; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. The family is holding a private ceremony. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bird Rescue Center of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019