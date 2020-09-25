Jerold D. Sibbald

Jerold David Sibbald, 77, of Oakmont, died September 8, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital from complications of Parkinson's disease. Jerry was born in Cleveland Ohio, the oldest of three children of U.S. Army Col. George H. Sibbald and Dorothea Lotz Sibbald. Jerry was raised all over the world as his father transferred every three years between Army posts. He had fond memories of his homes in Bowling Green, Kentucky and Florida; as well as living in China for two years before the end of the civil war there in 1949.

Jerry graduated from the "old" Lowell High School in San Francisco. After attending San Francisco City College, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served for four years in the ceremonial "Old Guard" unit of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment at Fort Myer, Va. He earned the rank of sergeant before his discharge in 1965. The Old Guard is responsible for defending the Capitol buildings, guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and is the highly visible ceremonial unit of the Army. He was part of President Kennedy's funeral cortege in 1963 and took part in many other ceremonies and parades.

After the Army, Jerry returned to the Bay Area to start his career in sheet metal fabrication at Atlas Universal. He later moved to sales and engineering with Krieger Steel Co. a manufacturer of specialty and industrial metal doors and frames. Jerry and his former wife Susan lived in Novato and raised their daughter Susannah and his step-son Tony in Bahia. Jerry and his life-long friend, Richard Hosmer had their own business, Division Eight Services, which operated from the San Francisco Builders Exchange for many years.

Jerry became vice president of sales at Krieger Steel in 1997, resulting in a move to Whittier, in Southern California, where he and his wife, Bonnie Butler lived for the next 20 years. At Krieger, he was responsible for western states' sales, opening new branch offices and training sales managers. Jerry later became a sales representative for The Z Group and LA Fire Door Co. and retired from his sales position at Door Components, Inc. in Fontana. He and Bonnie moved to Santa Rosa in November 2017 after Bonnie retired.

Jerry had many friends and varied interests throughout his life. He did sports car road rallies with Richard Hosmer, backpacked Yosemite High Sierra camps, fished the San Francisco Bay and northern California rivers, studied black and white photography with Art Rogers, and honed his talent as a gourmet cook and wine connoisseur. Jerry loved to travel and researched every trip extensively; he was as good as any professional tour guide. He and Bonnie toured Scotland in July 2019 where they attended the Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, and saw both the ancestral Sibbald castle and the Sibbald Manor house in County Fife where the Sibbald clan have owned land since the 14th Century

Jerry's parents, his brother John and his sister Kathi predeceased him. He leaves behind his loving family of wife Bonnie Butler-Sibbald, daughter Susannah Harlan, step-son Tony Medrano (Sonia), his nieces Jennifer Nance-Avisa (Ron), and Angel Williams (David). His "grands" will forever remember Papa/Uncle Jerry's big heart and warm hugs: Alexandria Harlan, Jared and Josslyn Medrano, Araceli Carrillo-Medrano, Alannah Williams-Oliver, Nicolette Selby, Nathanial and Jacob Williams and Ben and Caroline Hampton.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Karrie Hanna, RN and the staff at Hanna House; the physicians and nurses at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital- of 3 East, ICU, ARU, neurosurgery and the Emergency Department for their high quality professional and compassionate care of Jerry during his progressive illness.

Due to Covid precautions, no near-term memorial services are planned.



