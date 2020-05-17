Jerrine Thayer

April 4, 1929 - May 13, 2020

Jerrine Thayer passed peacefully in her sleep at her apartment in Oakmont Gardens on May 13, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband of 20 plus years Richard. She is survived by children Gregory Keville of Austin, Texas, daughter Jodelle McDonnell of Tucson, Arizona, stepdaughters Susan Macey of Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Christine Wickes of Chicago, Illinois, 12 grand children and 3 great grandchildren in her extended family. Jeri loved animals of all kinds. She volunteered for nearly 15 years cuddling cats at the Sonoma County Humane Society. She also volunteered for over 10 years at the Hospice Thrift Store. In recent years, she and Dick took daily long walks in Annadel or Spring Lake parks. She will be missed by all her knew her. In lieu of flowers gifts may be sent to Sonoma County Humane Society or Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Hospice Services.



