Jerrold (Gary) Delmar Martin

1939 - 2020

We announce with sadness the passing of Gary Martin, affectionately known as "Pop" on August 26, 2020. He gave life a tough fight. He is predeceased by his daughter Melissa (Lisa) Martin. He leaves behind his mother Geraldine Martin, son Sean Martin, his devoted daughter-in-law Marie, and son Joseph Martin. Sisters Carolyn Shinabargar (Norm) and Yvonne ( Bonnie) Martin. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at his request.



