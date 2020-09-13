1/1
Jerrold Delmar (Gary) Martin
1939 - 2020
Jerrold (Gary) Delmar Martin
1939 - 2020
We announce with sadness the passing of Gary Martin, affectionately known as "Pop" on August 26, 2020. He gave life a tough fight. He is predeceased by his daughter Melissa (Lisa) Martin. He leaves behind his mother Geraldine Martin, son Sean Martin, his devoted daughter-in-law Marie, and son Joseph Martin. Sisters Carolyn Shinabargar (Norm) and Yvonne ( Bonnie) Martin. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at his request.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
