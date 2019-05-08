|
|
Jerry Jean Charon Schulte
Born November 11, 1927 in Utah. Died March 20, 2019 in Petaluma, CA. Married Robert J. Schulte October 30, 1965.
Jerry worked at the 1st Calif. Company before serving as a director at the Pacific Stock Exchange until her retirement. Jerry enjoyed golfing and traveling with Bob. Jerry volunteered at the Petaluma Valley Hospital during her retirement
Jerry lost her husband of 53 years, Robert Schulte, recently.
Jerry is survived by one brother, Gary Charon and four step children, Carol Sherrets (Dan) Thomas Schulte (Arlene) Gary Schulte (Denise) and Donald Schulte (Barbara).
Memorial services will be held on May 11th at 1:00 p.m., United Church of Christ, 825 Middlefield Drive, Petaluma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 8 to May 10, 2019