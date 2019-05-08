Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
United Church of Christ
825 Middlefield Drive
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Schulte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Jean Charon Schulte


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Jerry Jean Charon Schulte Notice
Jerry Jean Charon Schulte
Born November 11, 1927 in Utah. Died March 20, 2019 in Petaluma, CA. Married Robert J. Schulte October 30, 1965.
Jerry worked at the 1st Calif. Company before serving as a director at the Pacific Stock Exchange until her retirement. Jerry enjoyed golfing and traveling with Bob. Jerry volunteered at the Petaluma Valley Hospital during her retirement
Jerry lost her husband of 53 years, Robert Schulte, recently.
Jerry is survived by one brother, Gary Charon and four step children, Carol Sherrets (Dan) Thomas Schulte (Arlene) Gary Schulte (Denise) and Donald Schulte (Barbara).
Memorial services will be held on May 11th at 1:00 p.m., United Church of Christ, 825 Middlefield Drive, Petaluma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 8 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.